ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.
May 8 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Hubei-based photoelectric tech firm which is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of precision optical components
* Kona I and Fingerprint Cards announces partnership for smart cards