BRIEF-Virbac says Sébastien Huron to become new Chairman
* REG-VIRBAC : SÉBASTIEN HURON WILL BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF DECEMBER 2017
May 29 Human Health Holdings Ltd
* Upon resignation as authorized representative, Chan Kin Ping will continue to serve as executive director, chairman and ceo of co
* Upon resignation as company secretary, Sat Chui Wan continues to serve as executive director, CFO and authorized representative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-VIRBAC : SÉBASTIEN HURON WILL BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF DECEMBER 2017
* Says roche presents new data from gallium study reinforcing clinical benefit of gazyva/gazyvaro in people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)