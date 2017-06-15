June 15 Human longevity Inc :

* Human longevity - signed agreement with merck kgaa, darmstadt, germany which operates its biopharmaceutical business as emd serono in u.s. And canada

* Human longevity - as part of deal, co's have started joint pilot project to identify treatment response biomarker signatures in patients with advanced melanoma

