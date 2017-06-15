BUZZ-Online fashion: bruising week after Amazon flexes muscles
** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)
June 15 Human longevity Inc :
* Human longevity - signed agreement with merck kgaa, darmstadt, germany which operates its biopharmaceutical business as emd serono in u.s. And canada
* Human longevity - as part of deal, co's have started joint pilot project to identify treatment response biomarker signatures in patients with advanced melanoma
* Human longevity inc says financial terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biogen’s Imraldi, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate referencing Humira, granted positive opinion by committee for medicinal products for human use