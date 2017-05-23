Indian toilet charity renames village after Trump
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.
May 23Human Metabolome Technologies Inc
* Says its wholly-owned unit, which is located in Yokohama, has received approval of drug wholesale on May 22
* Says license number is 118120046
* Says the period of validity from May 22 to May 21, 2023
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KJNqZ1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.