BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Humana Inc
* CEO Broussard says won't enter Medicaid on its own
* CEO Broussard says there is a great support for Medicare Advantage from Washington
* CEO Broussard says would like to see regulatory relief or simplicity in MA Humana's Investor day : bit.ly/2oGsdfA Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.