BRIEF-Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co issues profit warning
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
May 31 HUMANA AB
* GETS CONTRACT TO RUN NURSING HOME IN ÅSENGÅRDEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 European regulators on Friday recommended approving Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat kidney cancer, marking a victory for the U.S. biotech that has faced setbacks in bringing the drug to market.