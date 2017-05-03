BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces primary follow-on offering
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering
May 3 Humana Inc
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations
* Humana inc says "initial indications of medicare premium levels are also encouraging"
* TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million