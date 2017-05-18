UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 HUMANA AB
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,649 M (1,471), AN INCREASE OF 12% OR SEK 178 M
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 66 MILLION VERSUS SEK 41 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct