BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
April 4 HUMANA AB
* HAS WON A TENDER FOR OPERATING VINGAVÄGEN'S SPECIAL SERVICE HOUSING IN ACCORDANCE WITH LSS IN VÄXJÖ
* CONTRACT RUNS TO 2020-10-31 WITH POSSIBILITY OF A 4 YEAR EXTENSION
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing