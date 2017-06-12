BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing
June 12 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to sell 80 percent stake in its unit Wuhan Zhongyuan Ruide Biological Products Co to CSL Behring asia pacific ltd for about $351.8 million
