FEATURE-Hospital cum factory delivers limbs and new life in South Sudan
JUBA, South Sudan, June 29 Solomon was just seven years old when he woke up missing a leg.
June 27 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to buy 250-500 million yuan ($36.62-$73.24 million) worth of company shares within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2th4jy5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8267 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JUBA, South Sudan, June 29 Solomon was just seven years old when he woke up missing a leg.
NEW YORK, June 28 The now-delayed U.S. Senate healthcare overhaul bill would boost state spending on Medicaid by $565 million in 2022, according to an independent report issued on Wednesday, while credit agencies said it would cause states to face downward pressure on their credit ratings.