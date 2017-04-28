April 28 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 4.9 percent to 34.9 percent, or to be 10.5 million yuan to 13.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales in newly merged company is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6fk5Fq

