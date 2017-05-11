BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft's board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
May 11 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy DKBA Participacoes Ltda which owns Brazil farming assets Belagricola from its controlling shareholder
* Says share trade remains suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pCbAmC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 835.0 million yuan ($122.34 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously