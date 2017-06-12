BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech announces additional $2 mln expansion to share repurchase program
* Alpha Pro Tech Ltd announces additional $2 million expansion to share repurchase program
June 12Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co received a patent license, named preparation method of starch-based soft capsule
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tMqnjb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Alpha Pro Tech Ltd announces additional $2 million expansion to share repurchase program
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing