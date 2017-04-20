April 20 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 70.0 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.30 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 30.4 percent y/y at 219.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pFJ7wF; bit.ly/2pVgWcv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)