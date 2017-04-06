BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co Ltd
* It plans to buy up to 28.2 million shares in Bank of Changsha at 7.13 yuan per share for up to 201.1 million yuan ($29.15 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o0izWE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.