April 26 Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 208.7 million yuan to 271.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (208.7 million yuan)

* Comments that increased gain in subsidiaries is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iufqfR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)