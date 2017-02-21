BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.27 million) medium-term notes, up to 700 million yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mgX3KQ; bit.ly/2m6NTBo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8838 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: