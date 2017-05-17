BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 17Hunan Friendship&Apollo Commercial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 78.8 million yuan to hold 15 percent stake in a Foshan-based robot company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c1H6gL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would let the country's top sports betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion).