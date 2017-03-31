March 31Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 6.9 million yuan to 8.0 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased income from export contracts and improved investment return

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5MRLuR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)