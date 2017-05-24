May 24 Hunan Tianrun Digital Entertainment & Cultural Media Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire internet service firm and game developer Muzhi for a combined 1.72 billion yuan ($249.68 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 832.7 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisitions

