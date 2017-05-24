UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 Hunan Tianrun Digital Entertainment & Cultural Media Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire internet service firm and game developer Muzhi for a combined 1.72 billion yuan ($249.68 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 832.7 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisitions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qP0Gg8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8888 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.