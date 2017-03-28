March 28 Hundsun Technologies Inc :

* Says it will co-invest in a Beijing-based software firm, with Ningbo-based affiliated enterprise and a Hangzhou-based investment company

* Says it will boost capital of 12.2 million yuan and will hold 31 percent stake in the target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bf5JGU

