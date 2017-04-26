BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Hung Poo Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.1 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VSFZtg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: