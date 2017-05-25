May 25 MKB Bank Zrt CEO Adam Balog tells weekly Figyelo:

* MKB made 12 billion forint ($43.8 million) net profit in first four months of 2017, vs 9.5 billion in FY 2016

* Loan book up 8 pct y/y, deposits up 11 pct y/y

* Interest income up 27 pct y/y, income from fees up 10 pct y/y Further company coverage: ($1 = 274.0700 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto)