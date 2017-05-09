BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 9 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Q1 net profit 19.8 billion forints ($69.59 million) versus 11.6 billion a year ago, and 15.8 billion in analyst poll by business news website portfolio.hu
* Q1 revenues 112.7 billion forints compared with 89.3 billion a year ago, and 104.1 billion in portfolio.hu survey Further company coverage: ($1 = 284.52 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.