PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Hunt Mining Corp
* Hunt mining corp says first shipment of concentrate from production activities at martha mine project
* Hunt mining -under agreement with ocean partners usa, will deliver concentrate with gold range of 30 to 70 grams/dmt, silver range of 30,000 to 100,000 grams/dmt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* unit entered into arrangements regarding acquisition of a 30% interest in each of PPLs 474, 475, 476, 477 and PRL 39 from Exxonmobil affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: