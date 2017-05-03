New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Hunter Douglas NV:
* Q1 sales: 19.0 pct higher to USD 703.7 million, compared with USD 591.1 million in Q1 2016
* Q1 EBITDA: USD 65.8 million, 24.4 pct higher than USD 52.9 million in Q1 2016.
* Q1 total net profit: USD 34.7 million (per share 0.93 euros ($1.02)), 86.6 pct higher than USD 18.6 million in Q1 2016 (per share 0.48 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.