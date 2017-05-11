BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln
* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2 billion
May 11 HUNTER DOUGLAS NV:
* TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
* INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BEING PHASED OUT TO FUND PART OF THIS ACQUISITION
* SAYS HILLARYS TO REMAIN A STANDALONE BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT TO REMAIN UNCHANGED
* Senior independent director John Varley has resigned as a non-executive director and will step down from board with immediate effect