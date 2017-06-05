BRIEF- O-uccino announces abolition of Internet advertising agency business
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
June 6 Hunter Hall Global Value Ltd
* It is planned for Frank Gooch to become chairman after next hhv annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017