March 9 Hunter Hall International Ltd
* Hunter Hall announces proposed merger with Pengana
* Entered into an agreement to merge its business with
Pengana Holdings Pty Ltd
* Estimated back office and occupancy cost savings of $6
million per annum to be realised from fy2018
* Merger will be effected by co acquiring all shares in
pengana in return for issuance of 74.1 million hunter shares to
Pengana shareholders
* Following merger, hunter hall shareholders to own about
27% and Pengana shareholders to own about 73% of issued equity
of hunter hall
* "Board has assessed proposed merger to be superior to
current off-market takeover offers for Hunter Hall"
* Russel Pillemer will be ceo of merged business
* Board of hunter hall intends to unanimously recommend that
shareholders vote in favour of proposed merger
* Board continues to recommend shareholders reject takeover
offers from Washington H. Soul Pattinson And Co and Pinnacle
Ethical Investment Holdings
