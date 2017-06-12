UPDATE 1-Foreigners cut purchases of longer-dated U.S. bond supply in June

* Offshore investors buy fewest U.S. 30-year bonds since Sept 2015 * Fund managers buy most benchmark 10-year notes since August (Adds background) NEW YORK, June 22 Overseas investors slashed their purchases of longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt at government auctions in early June ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike, U.S. Treasury Department data released on Thursday showed. Offshore investors turned into sellers of Treasuries in April, T