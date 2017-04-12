April 12 Hunters Property Plc:

* Announces its preliminary results for year ended 31 december 2016

* FY network income rose 17 percent to £35.4 million

* FY revenue increased by 15 percent to £13.8 million

* FY adjusted profit before tax increased 31 percent to £1.86 million

* Proposed 30 percent increase in final dividend to 1.30p, increasing fy dividend by 27 percent to 1.90p

* "Q1 has started well taking us past 200 branches"

* Continue to out-perform general market activity; instructions up on last year and pipeline of new branch prospects remains healthy

* Continue to see numbers outperforming market conditions with instructions for first two months up 9% versus same period last year

* "Do not believe we will be significantly impacted" by government's intention to ban lettings tenant fees

