April 19 Huntington Bancshares Inc:
* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports 2017 first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 40 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.28% at march 31, 2017, down 61 basis points from a year ago
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.67% at march 31, 2017, down from 9.73% a year ago
* Huntington Bancshares Inc says qtrly FTE net interest income $742 million versus $512 million
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly provision for credit losses $68 million versus. $28 million last year
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly net charge-offs $39 million versus. $9 million last year
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - we expect full-year revenue growth to be in excess of 20%
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - remain on track to implement all firstmerit-related cost savings by end of 2017 Q3
