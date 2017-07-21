FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23
July 21, 2017 / 11:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports record quarterly earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Quarterly revenue rose 37 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.41% at June 30, 2017, down 55 basis points from a year ago

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Qtrly net interest income - fte $ ‍757​ million versus $516 million last year

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.88% at June 30, 2017, up from 9.80% a year ago

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Expect full-year revenue growth to be in excess of 20%

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Remain on track to implement all firstmerit-related cost savings by end of 2017 Q3

* Huntington Bancshares Inc qtrly net charge-offs equated to 0.21 percent of average loans and leases

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - "Expect economic activity will modestly improve during second half"

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Remain committed to annual goal to deliver positive operating leverage

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Provision for credit losses of $25 million in Q2 2017 was consistent with the $25 million provision in the year ago quarter

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - Board authorized repurchase of up to $308 million of common shares over four quarters through 2018 Q2

* Huntington Bancshares Inc qtrly net charge-offs $36 million versus $17 million in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

