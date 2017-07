July 3 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded USS Columbus Submarine contract modification

* Its newport news shipbuilding division has been awarded a $219 million modification

* Wwork will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in August 2019​

* Uunit awarded modification to previous contract to execute maintenance & modernization efforts on Submarine USS Columbus (SSN 762)​