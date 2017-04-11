BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
* If all options exercised, the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, worth about $39 million, is expected to be completed by April 2022
* Contract award to provide services to Naval Sea System Command's Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results