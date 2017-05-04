BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc:
* Huntington Ingalls Industries reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.56
* Q1 revenue $1.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.82 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - total backlog approximately $20.0 billion as of mar. 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: