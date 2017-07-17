FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Huntsman awards carbon monoxide, hydrogen supply contract to Air Products
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Reuters Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 4:36 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Huntsman awards carbon monoxide, hydrogen supply contract to Air Products

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* Huntsman awards carbon monoxide and hydrogen supply contract to Air Products

* Co, Huntsman signed long-term agreement for co to build, own, operate new steam methane reformer and cold box in Geismar, Louisiana​

* The Air Products facilities will supply hydrogen, carbon monoxide and steam to Huntsman's Geismar operations​

* New facility to produce about 6.5 million standard cubic feet per day of co, 50 mmscfd of hydrogen, up to 50,000 pounds per hour of steam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.