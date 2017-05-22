BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Huntsman
* CEO on CNBC says "never say never" when asked about any future M&A transaction similar in size of the Clariant-Huntsman merger
* Ceo says expects to hit half of 400 million cost saving target after 12 months Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.