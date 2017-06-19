WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Huntsman Corp-
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* Huntsman Corp- amendment provides for permission to enter into certain transactions in connection with anticipated ipo of Venator Materials Plc
* Huntsman Corp - amendment also provides for permission to consummate previously announced merger of co with unit of clariant ltd
* Huntsman- in connection with venator ipo, amendment requires mandatory repayment of $450 million of existing term loan indebtedness within 30 days of ipo
* Huntsman- in connection with venator ipo, amendment allows for incurrence of certain indebtedness of venator be held in escrow pending ipo effectiveness
* Huntsman-In connection with venator ipo, amendment permits internal restructuring of pigments,additives assets,venator assets in u.s. To non-guarantor restricted unit
* Huntsman-In connection with venator ipo, amendment upon occurrence of ipo, provides for designation of venator, its units as unrestricted subsidiaries Source text: (bit.ly/2tlsBUs) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.