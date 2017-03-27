UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
March 28 Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman identifies improving business conditions in first quarter 2017; provides restart time-line for Pori, Finland pigment facility
* Huntsman Corp - expect Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA to exceed $274 million of adjusted EBITDA during same quarter in 2016
* Huntsman Corp says have been able to mitigate a portion of impact from outage at Pori, Finland facility through sales of undamaged inventory
* Huntsman Corp says now expect Q1 EBITDA impact to be less than previously anticipated
* Huntsman Corp - currently able to produce a small amount of product at titanium dioxide facility, expect to be fully operational around year end 2018
* Huntsman Corp - there were no injuries from fire at titanium dioxide facility in Pori, Finland
* Huntsman Corp - "remain focused on delivering more than $350 million of free cash flow in 2017"
* Huntsman Corp - expect to restart about 100 pct capacity around year end 2018 for titanium dioxide facility in Pori, Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million