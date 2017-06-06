BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 6 Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd :
* Huon lodges new proceedings in the Federal Court
* Huon's basis for asserting that there has been a breach is based on publically available information provided by Tassal to EPA
* Lodged proceedings in federal court, seeking declaration that Tassal Group is in breach of Macquarie Harbour biomass determination
* "Huon does not believe that proceedings will have a material impact on company's FY2017 financial results" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.