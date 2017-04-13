BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 13 Huons Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says patent number is 10-2014-0168980
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AcfF4M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.