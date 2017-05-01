BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Huron Consulting Group Inc-
* Huron announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $188.8 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Affirmed its 2017 revenue, adjusted ebitda, and non-gaap adjusted earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.