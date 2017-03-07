March 7 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky energy announces notes offering

* Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027

* 2027 notes have a coupon of 3.60 percent

* Net proceeds of offering to be used for repayment when due in sept of husky's 6.20 percent notes in principal amount of $300 million