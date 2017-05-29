May 29 Husky Energy Inc:

* Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador

* Husky Energy -company and its partners will use a fixed wellhead platform tied back to searose floating production, storage and offloading (fpso) vessel

* Husky Energy - first oil from West White Rose project is expected in 2022, project is expected to achieve gross peak production rate of about 75,000 bbls/day in 2025