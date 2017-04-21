BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Husqvarna Ab
* Q1 net sales increased to sek 12,746m (11,361)
* Q1 operating income increased 22% to sek 1,425m
* Reuters poll: husqvarna q1 ebit was seen at 1,349 million sek, sales at 12,150 million
* Says to support our profitable growth journey, we continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives along with efforts to improve efficiency
* Says focus for the second quarter, following the successful sell-in phase, will be to support our trade partners to deliver an equally positive sell-through
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)