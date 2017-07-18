FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Husqvarna Q2 operating profit in line with expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2017 / 6:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna Q2 operating profit in line with expectations

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Husqvarna Ab

* Q2 operating income increased 16% to sek 2,002m (1,729), corresponding to a margin of 15.3% (15.0).

* Says changes in exchange rates, net of raw material costs, positively impacted operating income by around sek 110m.

* Q2 net sales increased to sek 13,069m (11,504), corresponding to a currency adjusted* growth of 8%.

* Husqvarna ab says we will continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives to further strengthen our position

* Reuters poll: husqvarna q2 ebit was seen at 2,009 million sek, sales at 12,868 million

* The Consumer Brands Division continues to focus on margin improvement where cost and efficiency measures, in parallel to increased product development, remain imperative.

* However due to the challenging U.S. retail market, the previously anticipated margin improvement is now expected to be slower. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

