March 7 Husqvarna AB

* Husqvarna Group to acquire HTC, strengthening its position in surface preparation

* Says HTC Floor Grinding Solutions, a part of HTC Group AB, headquartered in Soderkoping, Sweden is global market leader in floor grinding solutions

* Says sales in 2016 amounted to approximately SEK 380m

* Says impact on Husqvarna Group's earnings in 2017 will be limited

* Says HTC is currently owned by Polaris, a Nordic private equity company