BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Husqvarna AB
* Husqvarna Group to acquire HTC, strengthening its position in surface preparation
* Says HTC Floor Grinding Solutions, a part of HTC Group AB, headquartered in Soderkoping, Sweden is global market leader in floor grinding solutions
* Says sales in 2016 amounted to approximately SEK 380m
* Says impact on Husqvarna Group's earnings in 2017 will be limited
* Says HTC is currently owned by Polaris, a Nordic private equity company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie