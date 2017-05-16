BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
* noted the fluctuation in the price and trading volume of the shares of the company on the stock exchange
* also notes reports in the media relating to exploration of options for the hong kong fixed-line business of co
* "as at the date of this announcement, no decision has been taken to pursue any such proposals" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
* OPAP HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN NEUROSOFT TO 67.7%